Armenian President convenes consultation on 2018 major events

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday convened a consultation aimed at discussing the process of preparation works of three major events to be held in Armenia in 2018 – the Francophonie summit, 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and May heroic battles, as well as the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, press service of the President’s Officesaid.

Earlier according to the President’s decrees, commissions have been created aimed at organizing the preparation works of these events, their personal staffs have been approved and the commissions were given instructions. During the consultation President Sargsyan said these three events are very important and they must be held without any shortcomings at highest organizational level.

“In fact, the Francophonie summit is going to be the major event in Armenia since its independence with the participation of heads of Francophonie state, numerous high-ranking delegations. It is expected that more than 100 delegations and up to 50 heads of state will attend the summit. This is a great event, and its smooth organization must testify the establishment of our state bodies”, the President said.

Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, deputy chairman of the commission created by the President’s decree, reported on the preparation works of the Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan on October 11-12, 2018, as well as on the implementation process of instructions tasked by the President.

Fefense minister Vigen Sargsyan, deputy chairman of the commission, reported on the preparation works of event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, deputy chairman of the next commission, reported on the preparation works of the events dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan. President Serzh Sargsyan tasked to sum up all proposals received from concerned bodies within two weeks and submit the detailed plans of events. The President also gave certain instructions over the organizational works.