Trump says US “prepared for anything” with respect to North Korea

President Donald Trump told Fox News that the US is “prepared for anything” with respect to North Korea, but only if it needs to be.
“We are prepared for anything,” he stated. “We are so prepared like you wouldn’t believe. You would be shocked to see how totally prepared we are—if we need to be. Will that happen? Who knows.”
And Despite China’s criticism in connection with Pyongyang, Trump welcomed the actions by this country’s president, Xi Jinping. The US president called his Chinese counterpart a good man who is helping the US in this nuclear crisis.