Large fire in Armenia village, over 14 families left homeless (PHOTOS)
09:43, 23.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A large fire broke out Sunday in Norapat village of the Armavir Province of Armenia.

The Operational Management Center of the Rescue Service received a call at around 10pm.

It was informed that there was a large fire in the village’s former court building, where more than fourteen families now live. 

Five fire brigades as well as response and operative teams were dispatched to the scene. 

At 11:16pm, however, a greater degree of complexity of the fire was declared, and therefore three more fire brigades were dispatched.

According to shamshyan.com, more than ten firefighters had arrived at the scene.

The two-story building, however, completely turned into ashes.

Those who had assembled in the vicinity were saying that there was a strong explosion, after which a fire had broken out.

But according to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

