Spanish deputy PM: Puigdemont will lose his powers as article 155 is approved

Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont has lost his power after the central government announced its rule over the region, Spanish parliament’s vice prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said.
According to her, when the Senate of Spain approves article 155, Puigdemont will lose his powers and will not be paid any more.
She explained that Madrid can appoint its temporary representative in Catalonia. It is expected that the measures against Catalonia will be adopted on Friday, October 27.
Previously, Puigdemont said that the aggressive policy of restriction of Catalonians’ right is carried out with the support of the King of Spain, Philip VI.