China’s contribution to global economy growth exceeds 30 percent
14:47, 23.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Over the past four years, China’s economy recorded an average annual growth of 7.2 percent.

The average annual contribution to the growth of the world economy exceeded 30 percent, He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.

According to the official, the number of employees in Chinese cities has increased by more than 13 million people for the fourth consecutive year. In January-September 2017, it increased by 10.97 million people.

Lifeng said that over the past four years, more than 55 million Chinese have rid themselves of poverty. This year the number of those in need in the country will decrease by more than 10 million people.

 

 

Հայերեն and Русский
