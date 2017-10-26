News
Andrew Schofer: Mink Group Co-Chairs are working with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan to identify date for next meeting
00:15, 26.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The October 16 meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan was a positive sign of both Presidents’ commitment to work constructively with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs toward a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

Andrew Schofer, the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, stated the aforesaid commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the current process of negotiations.

“As a Co-Chair country, the United States remains committed to the Minsk Group process and continues to call upon the sides to honor the ceasefire and to continue negotiations at the highest levels, including taking steps towards fully implementing decisions taken at previous meetings, including Vienna and St. Petersburg,” he added. “The Co-Chairs are currently working with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to identify the date for the next meeting, which they expect will take place in the coming weeks.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
