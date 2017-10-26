Newspaper: Armenia PM’s expectations evaporated during Medvedev visit

YEREVAN. – Russian Federation (RF) Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s visit to the Republic of Armenia (RA) has evaporated all expectations by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. During the trip, almost everything was spoken about, except for investments, according to Zhamanak (Times) newspaper.
“Back in January, when Karen Karapetyan had made his first official visit [as Armenia’s PM] abroad—to Moscow, he had announced, at the meeting with Medvedev, about the idea of a joint Armenian-Russian investment fund.
“However, it is not even ruled out that Medvedev would not be against providing Karapetyan with investments. But he did not get [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s approval in that regard; and not because Putin does not wish to see Karen Karapetyan in the post of PM [of Armenia next year, too]. Simply, this matter is not on the agenda of the RF, and Putin has clearly hinted at the meeting with [RA President] Serzh Sargsyan, back in August 2016 in Sochi [Russia], that he is not going to finance the RA authorities,” wrote Zhamanak.