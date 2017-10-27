Dollar stable in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.24/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is unchanged from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.04 (down by AMD 8.44), that of one British pound was AMD 631.49 (down by AMD 5.65), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.30 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 263.11, AMD 19,748.7 and AMD 14,372.56, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.