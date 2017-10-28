Renowned Jewish historian to present his Armenian Genocide book in France

Well-known Israeli historian and humanist Yair Auron will speak at the National Center for Armenian Remembrance, in Décines-Charpieu commune of Lyon, France, informed the official website of this center.

Auron will deliver remarks on the occasion of the French-language publication of his book, entitled Israel and the Armenian Genocide.

This work complements his previous book, entitled The Banality of Indifference and Denial, and analyzes the attitude over the last 100 years by Zionism and, subsequently, by Israel toward Armenian Genocide.