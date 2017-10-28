News
Saturday
October 28
Renowned Jewish historian to present his Armenian Genocide book in France
Renowned Jewish historian to present his Armenian Genocide book in France
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Well-known Israeli historian and humanist Yair Auron will speak at the National Center for Armenian Remembrance, in Décines-Charpieu commune of Lyon, France, informed the official website of this center.

Auron will deliver remarks on the occasion of the French-language publication of his book, entitled Israel and the Armenian Genocide.

This work complements his previous book, entitled The Banality of Indifference and Denial, and analyzes the attitude over the last 100 years by Zionism and, subsequently, by Israel toward Armenian Genocide.
