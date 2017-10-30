News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 31
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Armenia police releases video with captured child and his father
Armenia police releases video with captured child and his father
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Armenian police spokesman Ashot Agaronian released a video with participation of a three-year-old captured kid and his father.

"The most important thing is that now my child is with me. I am grateful to everyone who returned my baby to me alive and healthy. The police acted according to the situation. The most important thing is that now my child is with me, without getting a scratch," the father of the child said.

Earlier it was reported that an assailant armed with a knife is holding hostage a 3-year-old boy at pre-school in Armenia’s Armavir. The man has been trying to meet with his ex-wife. When his attempts failed, he entered a pre-school and took hostage a child and one of the employees demanding a meeting with ex-wife and his child.

According to some reports, the director of the kindergarten is the attacker’s mother-in-law.

The boy was later released and was taken out of the building, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported. The boy was immediately transported to the hospital.

As by the hostage-taker was not injured, the police used special measures to release the child, former MP Rustam Gasparyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. He said the man was under the influence of alcohol and he did not understand clearly what he was demanding.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attack on Armenia pre-school: Hostage taker attempts to harm himself
An investigation is underway…
Attack on Armenia pre-school: Attacker's ex-wife injured
The woman, who is supposed to be the ex-wife of the attacker, was hospitalized...
 Boy taken hostage at Armenia pre-school released
The boy was immediately transported to the hospital...
 Attack on Armenia pre-school: Two nurses are also in the building
The identity of the assailant will not be revealed in the interests of the investigation...
 Man takes 3-year-old boy hostage at Armenia pre-school - LIVE
Chief of Armavir police Arsen Ayvazyan is holding negotiations with the hostage-taker...
 Reports: Attacker is former son-in-law of pre-school principal
An assailant armed with a knife who attacked the staff and children at a pre-school...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news