Armenia police releases video with captured child and his father

Armenian police spokesman Ashot Agaronian released a video with participation of a three-year-old captured kid and his father.

"The most important thing is that now my child is with me. I am grateful to everyone who returned my baby to me alive and healthy. The police acted according to the situation. The most important thing is that now my child is with me, without getting a scratch," the father of the child said.

Earlier it was reported that an assailant armed with a knife is holding hostage a 3-year-old boy at pre-school in Armenia’s Armavir. The man has been trying to meet with his ex-wife. When his attempts failed, he entered a pre-school and took hostage a child and one of the employees demanding a meeting with ex-wife and his child.

According to some reports, the director of the kindergarten is the attacker’s mother-in-law.

The boy was later released and was taken out of the building, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported. The boy was immediately transported to the hospital.

As by the hostage-taker was not injured, the police used special measures to release the child, former MP Rustam Gasparyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. He said the man was under the influence of alcohol and he did not understand clearly what he was demanding.