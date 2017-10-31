News
OSCE PA Vice-President: Azerbaijan must prove its adherence to democratic values
OSCE PA Vice-President: Azerbaijan must prove its adherence to democratic values
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan must prove its adherence to democratic values.

Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), Swedish MP Margareta Cederfelt, told about the aforementioned to Haqqin.az news agency of Azerbaijan.

She noted this in connection with the information that Azerbaijan wishes to withdraw from the Council of Europe (CoE).

The OSCE PA deputy speaker said they demand from Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, and all other countries to respect European values.

Also, Cederfelt noted that their view is that Azerbaijan must remain in the CoE and prove its adherence to democratic values.

And with respect to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the OSCE PA Vice-President stressed that this is a very complicated conflict, the OSCE Minsk Group is dealing with it, and therefore she is cautious of not making a statement that could cause some tension in the negotiation process.
