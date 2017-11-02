News
Sargsyan: Armenian-Russian relations stand out by broad foreign policy coordination (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan: Armenian-Russian relations stand out by broad foreign policy coordination (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Thursday received a parliamentary delegation from Russia, and led by deputy chairman Nikolai Ryzhkov of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the National Assembly of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of Russia.

The Russian delegation is in Armenia within the framework of the 30th meeting of the above-said commission, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, Sargsyan expressed a conviction that this meeting in capital city Yerevan will be held in a constructive atmosphere. As per the President, Armenian-Russian allied relations stand out by their active discourse, broad foreign policy coordination, active work at regional and international platforms, and close cooperation in several areas. Also, he attached great importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy, with respect to the development of Armenian-Russian relations.

Ryzhkov, for his part, stressed that it is indispensable to consistently continue strengthening Armenian-Russian relations also at the level of legislative and executive branches of power of the two countries. In addition, he underscored the expanding cooperation between the regions of Armenia and Russia, also in terms of the development of bilateral relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
