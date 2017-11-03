News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Newspaper: Some Investors’ Club members have tens of millions of dollars in debts to Armenia oligarch MP
Newspaper: Some Investors’ Club members have tens of millions of dollars in debts to Armenia oligarch MP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Thursday announced that the Investors’ Club, which Russian Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan has formed, will publicize a $1-billion investment program in the coming days, according to Zhamanak (Times) newspaper.

“[But] Zhamanak has learned that Samvel Karapetyan, the main investor and participant in the Investors’ Club, has ‘bought’ the debt of many club members, for the establishment of the club. Moreover, several club members agreed to be part of the club, after Samvel Karapetyan’s ‘threats’ to no longer assist them in Russia.

“According to our information, some members of that club have up to tens of millions of dollars in debts to [Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman, National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction head, MP, and businessman] Gagik Tsarukyan.

“In this sense, the statement about one-billion [dollar] of investments rather has a symbolic meaning and significance for the head of the executive [branch of power in Armenia], and Samvel Karapetyan,” wrote Zhamanak.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM asks not to speculate on “post 2018” processes
The Republican Party of Armenia will offer a candidacy of PM after the president’s powers expire...
 Armenia Parliament standing committees discuss foreign policy revenues, expenditures
The preliminary debates regarding the draft law on the 2018 State Budget have resumed…
 Newspaper: Armenia presidential office’s 73 cars are insured by once-opposition oligarch’s company
But now, everything is in the past, and even more…
 Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan is irreplaceable leader of our political team
But, to my subjective opinion, which I believe is very close to the reality, the country needs the public services of Serzh Sargsyan...
 Newspaper: Armenia PM tries mobilizing Russia criminal circles for his 2018 political plans
But not all representatives of the Russian Armenian community are ready to get involved in lobbying for him…
 Armenia Parliament continues debates on bills submitted by MOD
A total of 39 matters are on the draft agenda of this session, which started on Tuesday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news