CNN Greece prepares report on Karabakh

CNN Greece has aired a documentary on the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and its conflict with Azerbaijan.

The maker of this report, Maria Karchilaki, visited the NKR Defense Army positions, and spoke with the leaders and ordinary residents of Artsakh.

In particular, the Greek journalist noted that Nagorno-Karabakh is between war and peace.

Also, she stressed that by the decision of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, Nagorno-Karabakh was annexed to the Azerbaijan SSR, albeit most of Karabakh’s inhabitants were Armenians.

In addition, the documentary states that although the Karabakh conflict is considered “frozen” ever since the ceasefire agreement in 1994, the biggest armed clash since the establishment of this truce took place in 2016, and this reminded that unresolved conflicts are perilous.