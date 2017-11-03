Ambassador: Russia interested in strong and independent ally, represented by Armenia

Realities of the modern world form need for consolidation not only at the domestic level, but also on the international scene, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin said on Friday on the eve of National Unity Day.

According to him, the education of children and young people in the spirit of patriotism and love for the Motherland, the strengthening of spiritual, moral orientations and traditional values ​​in society are those bases of any modern state which allow to give effective repulse to attempts to impose alien, unnatural values, to undermine century foundations, to build on unnecessary and even harmful messages at the legislative level.