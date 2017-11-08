Donald and Melania Trump visit Forbidden City

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan invited President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump to the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, after the U.S. president started his state visit to China in Beijing Wednesday afternoon.

During the tour of the ancient palace, they visited Taihedian, Zhonghedian and Baohedian, the three main halls of the Forbidden City, Xinhua reported.

Chinese president welcomed his guests and thanked for the warm reception during his visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida last April.

In turn, President Trump showed the footage of his 5-year-old granddaughter Arabella performing songs and poems in Chinese. Xi Jinping emphasized that Arabella has become a “small star” in China.

Arabella, the daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner – showed her knowledge of Chinese during China leaders’ visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump will be in China till November 10. The two leaders are expected to discuss the North Korean nuclear program as well as bilateral trade.

The Forbidden City, the former residence of China's imperial families during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, is a national landmark and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It covers about 72 hectares with a total floor space of approximately 150,000 square meters.