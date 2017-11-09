News
OSCE Minsk Group working on place and date for Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs' meeting
OSCE Minsk Group working on place and date for Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs' meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are planning to organize a meeting between the foreign ministry heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was announced by official representative of Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova during a briefing on Thursday.

According to her words, taking into account the results of the summit held in Geneva on October 16, co-chairs are planning to organize the meeting of foreign ministry heads until the end of the year. 

Zakharova also noted, that prior to that meeting, the co-chairs will hold separate consultations with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Currently, the Russian co-chair along with American and French colleagues is working on the determination of the place and time of that separate consultations
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
