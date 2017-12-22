Armenia to present its civilization at New York Metropolitan Theatre

YEREVAN. – The History Museum of Armenia will organize an unprecedented exhibition in 2018, on the occasion of the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia.
The Minister of Culture, Armen Amiryan, informed about the aforesaid at his year-end press conference on Friday.
“It’ll be a very modern exhibition, of which we will be proud,” he added.
Speaking on some other Armenian cultural events that are planned to be held in the coming year, Amiryan said as follows, in particular: “Next year we have a civilizational exhibition at the Metropolitan Theatre of New York; Armenia will present its civilization there, for the first time.
“In fall, a festival of contemporary art is scheduled, in which 250 artists will take part from Europe, alone.
“[Also] in fall, there will be the cultural program of the meeting of the La Francophonie.”