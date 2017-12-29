Key political events of 2017

The year of 2017 was full of political scandals. Armenian News-NEWS.am decided to remind you of the most important, surprising and influential events in 2017.

USA

After the inauguration, Donald Trump signed the first order to weaken Obamacare, which targets the signature health care reforms of his predecessor. In October, Trump signed an executive decree that weakens the operation of Obamacare and provides access to more affordable medical insurance.

In June, Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change. According to him, the Paris Agreement is not in the interests of U.S. Trump noted that the agreement would lead to the loss of 2.7 million jobs in America by 2025.

In addition, Trump decertified the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, calling Iran “a sponsor of terrorism.” Washington imposed additional sanctions against Tehran, including the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. However, other members of the agreement did not support this idea.

Washington and Pyongyang accused each other of fuelling the Third World War and nuclear catastrophe. Pyongyang called Trump the old “madman”. Trump, in his turn, called Kim Jong Un “short and fat.” President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea about facing “fire and fury” and imposed additional sanctions against North Korea.

Trump also surprised the world with the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to relocate the US Embassy to Jerusalem. The decision was positively received in Israel and prompted negative reaction by many world countries. The protests started all over the Muslim world, including Israel. The United Nations General Assembly voted for a resolution demanding that the United States rescind its declaration on Jerusalem.

At the end of the year, the Senate approved the $1.5 trillion tax bill, which includes permanent tax breaks for corporations and temporary tax cuts for individuals.

Europe

In France, Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the presidential elections on May 7, promising to fight against terrorism, increase the police headquarters, wage increases, tax cuts and more.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced early parliamentary elections in Britain to strengthen the majority of the ruling party in parliament which had an opposite effect: the Conservatives remained the largest party in the lower house, but lost 12 seats.

In mid-December, EU leaders agreed to move to the second stage of Brexit talks and discuss future London-Brussels relations after UK withdrawal from the European Union.

Germany

Germany held an election on September 24. The CDU/CSU received the most votes in Germany's national election – 33 percent; the Social Democratic Party of Germany received 20.5 percent, the FDP - 10.7 percent, the Left - 9.2 percent, the Greens - 8.9 percent, Alternative for Germany - 12.6 percent.

According to Angela Merkel, the CDU / CSU and SPD consultations on the possible formation of the government should begin in January 2018 and end two weeks later.

Catalonia

Catalan attempt to secede from Spain failed in 2017. Although most of the Catalans voted for independence during the referendum on October 1, Madrid refused to recognize its results, declaring it illegal before the day it was held. The EU sided with Madrid.

The Spanish government has officially taken control of Catalonia. Puigdemont and four other Catalan politicians fled to Belgium. During the early elections, Catalan pro-independence parties won.

Middle East

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar in June accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar expressed regret and called the neighbors’ decision unreasonable. Later, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain presented Qatar a list of demands.

The list includes breaking diplomatic ties with Iran and closing diplomatic missions there, shutting down Al Jazeera and its affiliate stations, terminating Turkish military presence in Qatar and putting an end to any joint military cooperation with Turkey inside Qatar.

Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh announced his shock resignation on November 4. In a speech broadcast by the Saudi Al-Arabiya channel, he accused the Shiite movement Hezbollah and Iran of inciting hatred both in Lebanon and in Arab world adding that he found out an attempt to assassinate him.

Beirut said that Riyadh forced Hariri to resign and, perhaps, held him in Saudi Arabia against his will. After a few weeks in Riyadh, Hariri returned to Lebanon, stopping in Paris, Egypt and Cyprus, and announced that he had changed his mind.

Saudi Arabia became the focus of international attention after the arrest of the princes. Crown Prince Mohammed, arrested 11 princes and several influential politicians and businessmen as a part of an anti-corruption investigation. Among them was a well-known entrepreneur and billionaire Prince Alwaleed. However, Saudi authorities asked detained princes to “pay for their freedom.”

Kurdistan’s independence referendum was held on September 25. More than 92 per cent of the 4.5 million people who cast ballots voted for independence. Baghdad declared the referendum illegal. After Kurdistan’s independence referendum in September 2017, Peshmerga lost control over the oil-rich Kirkuk. In mid-October, Kirkuk and other disputed territories were taken under control.

On December 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory over Islamic State. According to him, Iraqi forces recaptured the last areas that were under control of the Islamic State along the border with Syria.

Russia

Russian-US relations did not become warmer. According to the recently released national security strategy, Trump’s administration accused Moscow of interfering in the affairs of other states. On July 27, the Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor of adopting Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

On August 31, US authorities announced measures to restrict the activities of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in the United States and cut the diplomatic staff in Russia by over 700 people.

According to Vladimir Putin, there is excessive politicization in Russian-EU relations. At the end of the December, the European Council extended economic sanctions against Russia until July 31.

According to Russian experts, the Russian presence in EU energy markets will be reduced in the next two decades and Russia would need to diversify energy markets and national exports in general.

On December 11, Vladimir Putin ordered to withdraw Russian troops from Syria to end the anti-terrorist operation in the Arab Republic that was launched on September 30, 2015 at the request of President Bashar Assad.

Russia has been banned by the International Olympic Committee from competing at next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang . However, the Russian athletes would be allowed to compete in South Korea under a neutral flag.

Asia

North Korea conducted six missile tests in 2017. The last test of the intercontinental ballistic missile on November 28 differs from the previous ones. North Korea said it carried a “super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the U.S.” The U.S. and several other countries imposed additional sanctions against Pyongyang.

The UN Security Council adopted new international restrictions on December 22. The UN resolution banned nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year. The UN also caps crude oil supplies to North Korea at 4 million barrels a year. All UN member countries also should send all migrant workers from North Korea for two years. Pyongyang described the move as “an act of war.”

China

The past year has been a triumph for President Xi Jinping. Chinese president defended globalisation at WEF in Davos. In April, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his US counterpart President Donald Trump at the latter's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Jinping expressed China’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change However, Jinping's greatest success came in October at China's 19th Party Congress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been given a second five-year term as leader of the Communist Party. The congress included “Xi Jinping's Thoughts” in the Chinese Communist Party's charter. During his 3-hour speech at the congress Xi Jinping used the words “great power” and “powerful force” twenty-six times.