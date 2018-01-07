China man speaking local Armenian dialect opens small business in Georgia’s Ninotsminda

Li Aka, 32, from China lives with his family in Ninotsminda town of Javakheti, a predominantly-Armenian-populated part of Samtskhe-Javakheti Province of Georgia.
He has opened his own store and sells household goods for already a year now.
Seeing Li working at a store in this small Armenian-populated town was a surprise, and it was even more unexpected when he began speaking Armenian—and in the local dialect.
Li Aka said he had come from Shanghai, China, to Georgia with his family five years ago, and after living in Akhaltsikhe town for four years, he had decided to open his own business in Ninotsminda.
He learned the Armenian language by interacting with Armenian customers. He said Armenian is very easy, and he soon will learn the letters, too.
Also, Li not only speaks, but also writes in Georgian.
And what he likes the most in this small Armenian-populated town is its people’s friendliness and sincerity and its tasty food and clean air.
Virtually everyone in Ninotsminda knows this Chinese tradesman, and his living in this small town seems to have motivated the local residents.