Trump։ America is becoming great faster

US President Donald Trump tweeted that “America is becoming great” faster than anyone anticipated.
“I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!”
As reported earlier, Donald Trump boasted that he has done more than any ‘10 month President’. He noted that the US is now experiencing an economic boom, despite Russian intervention.
Trump won the presidential election in November last year. His slogan was “Let's Make America Great Again.”