News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Trump։ America is becoming great faster
Trump։ America is becoming great faster
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump tweeted that “America is becoming great” faster than anyone anticipated.

“I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!”

As reported earlier, Donald Trump boasted that he has done more than any ‘10 month President’. He noted that the US is now experiencing an economic boom, despite Russian intervention.

Trump won the presidential election in November last year. His slogan was “Let's Make America Great Again.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news