Turkey increases tension with UAE

The Ankara City Hall of the Turkish capital city is going to rename the street, where the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is located, after Fahreddin (Fakhri) Pasha, who had plundered Arabs and taken holy relics from Medina to Istanbul.
The renaming will be completed in a next few days, and the sign with Fahreddin Pasha’s name will be posted on the street, reported Turkish state-run TRT radio and television.
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had shared a Twitter post accusing Fahreddin Pasha of thievery, kidnapping, and other crimes against the local Arab population. “These are Erdogan’s ancestors and their history with Arabs and Muslims,” the post said.
Subsequently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had lashed out at the UAE FM calling him a pathetic person and incompetent.
The Dubai police chief, in turn, had called Erdogan a liar.