iPad user finds 47-year block on device
iPad user finds 47-year block on device
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

When a Reddit user with the nickname BadBurrito78 recently switched his Apple device on, a message popped up on the display saying the iPad was disabled. It welcomed the user to try running it in 27,735,744 minutes, which is a little more than 47 years.

The Reddit user noted he hasn’t used his iPad for some three years.

The device turned out to have returned to the original factory settings following a lengthy delay, namely to the default date of January 1, 1970. Once the device was on, it verified the time and showed an error.

It is still unclear how the user is going to tackle the issue, though he was advised in comments below his post to try changing the time after plugging the device in to a computer.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
