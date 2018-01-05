China to strictly prevent violations of UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea

The authorities of China will take strict measures against any persons and organizations of the country that break the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang stated about the aforesaid at Friday’s press briefing, reported TASS news agency of Russia.

In his words, Beijing fulfills its respective commitments.

Geng added that China’s international logistic transport is transparent.

He concluded that they do not have any specific information regarding the re-registering of a Chinese ship under a third country’s name.