Iranian official: Agreement with Armenia needed to send gas to Georgia

A senior Iranian gas official said Tehran still honors a gas deal it signed with Georgia back in 2016.

Hamid Reza Araghi, Iranian deputy petroleum minister for gas affairs, told Shana that Iran is geographically able to send gas to various countries but for exporting gas to Georgia, agreements must be made with Armenia as well.

“Armenia's agreement to swap the gas is one of the prerequisites for Iran’s gas export to Georgia besides construction of the required infrastructure and suitable pricing,” he added.

Araghi, who also presides over the state-run National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said, “Once Iran, Armenia and Georgia finalize a gas export agreement, the private sector will buy gas from NIGC and pay the swap costs to Iran and Armenia to be able to deliver the item to Georgia.”

The Georgian International Energy Corporation signed a deal with the NIGEC in August for import of 40 million cubic meters of gas from Iran.