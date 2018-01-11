ECHR rules Armenia has to pay 2,500 euros to Alexander Arzumanyan

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Armenia has to pay 2,000 euros as just satisfaction to former Armenian foreign minister and leader of “Civil Disobedience” Aleksandr Arzumanyan ECRH also ruled to pay 500 euros for costs.
According to the judgment, there was a violation of Article 5 § 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (the right to liberty and security / entitlement to trial within a reasonable time or to release pending trial).
Mr Arzumanyan complained that the domestic courts had failed to sufficiently justify his detention.
The applicant, Aleksandr Arzumanyan was arrested in May 2007 and placed in detention. The courts ordered his detention on the grounds of the gravity of the offence and the risk of his absconding, obstructing justice or reoffending. They then repeatedly extended his detention on similar grounds, despite Mr Arzumanyan’s objections, until his release in September on an undertaking not to leave his residence.