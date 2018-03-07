YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday received a delegation from Lyon, and led by Armenian Mayor Georges Képénékian of this French city.
First, Nalbandian welcomed the delegation’s visit to capital city Yerevan, and he stressed Mayor Képénékian personal contribution to the strengthening of Armenia-France relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Georges Képénékian, in turn, noted that Lyon stands ready to open a new chapter in the deepening and strengthening of its cooperation with Yerevan. Also, he presented to the Armenian FM the results of their visit to Yerevan.
The parties reflected on Armenian-French decentralized cooperation.
FM Nalbandian and Mayor Képénékian recorded that Armenian-French relations continue to deepen and strengthen in all domains.
In addition, the FM of Armenia and the Armenian mayor of Lyon underscored the valuable role of the French Armenian community.
Edward Nalbandian and Georges Képénékian exchanged views also on the forthcoming Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, and which Yerevan will host in October.