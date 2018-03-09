Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte needs a “psychiatric evaluation,” according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein. He called for the UN Human Rights Council to take a stand against the leader, RT reported.

The recommendation comes after Duterte called for a UN investigator, a former Philippines lawmaker and four former Catholic priests to be declared as "terrorists." Zeid said the defamatory accusations by Duterte “cannot go unanswered".

"The UN Human Rights Council must take a position.These attacks cannot go unanswered," said Zeid during a news conference on Friday, reports Reuters. "He needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric examination. This kind of comment is unacceptable, unacceptable.”

According to her colleagues, the accusations came after her public criticism of killings and attacks on the Lumad people by members of the Philippine armed forces in Mindanao.

Duterte has been waging a large-scale war against drug-traffickers in the Philippines since June 2016, in accordance with his election promises. According to various reports, some 4,000-8,000 have been killed in its wake, many of whom are believed to have been killed extra-judicially.