YEREVAN. – A man’s dead body was found Monday nearby Armenia’s Bagratashen customs checkpoint on the border with Georgia.

The Police press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a call was received from a person, at around 6am, that a man was found dead on the road near the aforesaid border checkpoint.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to find out the circumstances behind his death.

According to shamshyan.com, the forensic doctor who examined the body said there are injuries and fractures on the body.

Measures are taken to find out this man’s identity and the circumstances behind his death.

The investigation will determine whether this was a murder, or a road accident.