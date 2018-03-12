At the request of Turkey, Russia has accelerated the implementation of the agreement on the supply of the S-400 antiaircraft missile system to this country.
Vladimir Kozhin, the Russian presidential aide on technico-military cooperation issues, has informed the abovementioned, reported Interfax news agency.
“The contract is concluded; it is being implemented,” said Kozhin. “The Turkish side has always expressed a wish to accelerate the process, and we [Russia] will do them a favor.”
He added that the supply of Russian weapons to Turkey will get underway in 2020.