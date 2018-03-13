Police in Turkey have detained the seekers of “treasures” hidden by Armenians, in Kayseri town.
Kayseri law enforcement received a report that some persons were secretly drilling in a place, and with the hope of finding treasures, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper of Turkey.
The police officers who arrived at the scene detained three persons, who confessed that they wanted to find a treasure because they had heard that there are a large number of treasures that were hidden a long time ago in that place.
On the way to being taken to court, a reporter asked them whether they had found the treasures; and one of these treasure-hunters responded: “We were looking for a king’s crown, but we found pieces of bone.”