President Sargsyan congratulates German Chancellor Angela Merkel on re-election

FMs of Armenia and Denmark meet in Copenhagen

Sex blogger says a semen facial cleared her spots

Armen Sarkissian takes part in reception at Gladstone's Library

Theresa May ready to take other steps against Russian provocation

Candidates Tournament 2018: Armenia’s Aronian beats Russia’s Karjakin

UK Ministers and Royal Family will not attend World Cup 2018 in Russia

UK seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting over Skripal case

UK promises to freeze Russian State assets if they used to threaten British interests

Psychopaths really do find it hard to understand other people’s feelings despite appearing charming and thoughtful

Russian Foreign Ministry promises to react to May's statement in the near future

Japan supports Syrian refugees living in Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 14.03.2018

Woman texts dad of boy battling leukaemia by mistake asking for dress advice - with magical results

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats

UK suspends all high-level diplomatic contact with Russia

Kurdistan's airports reopen for international flights

Dollar decline continues in Armenia

Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia wants to collaborate with all integration associations that play important role in region

Japan PM congratulates Armenia President-elect

50 babies were born in Yerevan on March 13

Angela Merkel was elected German chancellor

Justin Timberlake kicks off his The Man of the Woods Tour

Armenia welcomes new developments on inter-Korean dialogue

Nicolas Cage to play Superman

7 cases of acquired measles recorded in Armenia in first quarter of 2018

Italy corporation seeks to partake in Armenia’s North-South Highway construction

Kosachev: Armenia is truly strategic partner and ally to Russia

GIZ representatives: Some Armenia startups can become serious international players

Ronaldo, girlfriend spend romantic day in mountains (PHOTOS)

Second round of competition for IT grants kicks off in Armenia

Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

Mitochondria may metabolize ADP differently in aging muscle, despite exercise resistance

Russia MP says sale of arms to Azerbaijan is just doing business

Vutova: New Criminal Code adoption is part of Armenia’s commitments

Armenia FM to head to Denmark on official visit

Scientists find link between obesity and body temperature

EU ambassador says Armenia is at important transitional phase

Enrique Iglesias talks about his twins

US avenue to be renamed to Artsakh Street

Newspaper: Armenia President-elect did everything to report to incumbent President

Watching more than four hours of TV a day raises the risk of men developing bowel cancer by 35 percent

Barcelona vs. Chelsea - Bookmaker’s view

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split

Karabakh President in Washington, visits Armenia embassy and Artsakh representation

Armenia, UK sign 2018 defense cooperation program

Champions League: Sevilla, Roma advance to quarterfinals

Snowden: New CIA boss is wanted for arrest in Europe

Hillary Clinton: US did not ‘deserve’ Trump presidency

Members of Congress commemorate 30th anniversary of anti-Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan

Trump says Russia must provide answers on poisoning of ex-Russian spy

Gina Haspel - torture master?

Tillerson says to leave office on March 31

U.S. general signals support for Iran nuclear deal

These genes could make us prone to insomnia

Armenia FM meets State Secretary of Sweden

Armenian President convenes consultation on activities of Military Insurance Fund

Stress might actually be contagious, new study reveals

Georgia, Czech Republic presidents congratulate Armenian President-elect Armen Sarkissian

Teacher dismissed for calls for friendship between Azerbaijanis and Armenians

Henrikh Mkhitaryan dedicates Sunday's win to the “real fans”

Bus carrying students crashes in Alabama

Dentists mysteriously dying of lung disease: CDC report

Trump nominates Gina Haspel to head CIA

Trump fires Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

Caloric restriction in combination with low-fat diet helps protect aging mouse brains

Konstantin Kosachev: Armenia is special ally to Russia

ESPN: Mkhitaryan on English Premier League Team of the Weekend

Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Pope Francis on 5th anniversary of his papacy

Armenia President: Ties with Malaysian people are solid foundation for effective cooperation (PHOTOS)

Ruling party faction MP: Only Armenia incumbent President can conduct Karabakh peace talks

More than a quarter of British adults are living with at least TWO long-term health conditions

Russia army general staff says US plans to strike Damascus

Barça footballers star in new Nike commercial

Beyonce and Jay Z announce OTR II world tour

Why the WHO put a mysterious ‘Disease X’ on its most-feared list

Armenia ex-justice minister’s candidacy is proposed as next Constitutional Court chief judge

Kylie Jenner shows off shiny Ferrari 'push present' worth $1.4million

Armenia MPs to observe Russia presidential election

Karen Khachanov, Rafael Nadal to compete in Barcelona Open

CIS MPs in Yerevan, confer on environmental issues

66 babies were born in Yerevan on March 12

OSCE PA chief: We support Minsk Group efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

Champions League: Bookmaker’s view on Tuesday’s matches

PM, Lebanon businessmen discuss investment opportunities in Armenia

Aging immune system may explain age-related cancer risk increase

Trump extends sanctions on Iran for one year

Kim Kardashian shows off her bountiful curves in tank top and bikini bottoms

Saad Hariri: Exchange of Armenia-Lebanon investments is in active phase

EU official: No major obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement

Newspaper: 30,000 Armenians live in Azerbaijan?

Doctors find apple-sized air bubble in man's skull

Karabakh President arrives in Washington

MFA: UK accusations are aimed at discrediting Russia ahead of 2018 World Cup

EU official: EU-Armenia deal shows Eastern Partnership is not against Russia

Indian Wells: Serena Williams loses to sister Venus

Russia Federation Council delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Seekers of Armenians’ “treasures” detained in Turkey

Armenian PM meets with Lebanese President