YEREVAN. – Great Britain supports the efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group.

British Ambassador to Armenia Judith Margareth Farnworth on Thursday stated about the aforesaid at an international conference in capital city Yerevan, and devoted to the prospects for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

In the diplomat’s words, in order to make progress toward the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, the concept of achieving a pacific settlement and establishing peace needs to be strengthened within the societies of the parties to this conflict.

Farnworth noted that Great Britain unconditionally supports the OSCE Minsk Group efforts to reach a peaceful resolution on the basis of the Madrid Principles.