YEREVAN. – Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin has cast his ballot at the election precinct in the Russian embassy in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, in Russia’s presidential election on Sunday.

In particular, the diplomat noted that this election is unprecedented in terms of voter turnout.

“We are choosing the future of Russia, the future of our children, the future of our grandchildren; this is the reason for such activeness,” Volinkin said. “The people [of Russia] look toward having a better life, in the country’s being more beautiful; this is why we see such activeness.”

At the same time, the Russian ambassador noted that this election is held in a more active way, as compared with the previous Russian elections.

Eight candidates, including incumbent President Vladimir Putin, are running for the office of President of Russia.