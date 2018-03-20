US President Donald Trump will meet Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman to find “joint ways to make Russia pay” for its actions in the Middle East, The Hill reported.
According to the source, American discontent is caused by Russia's actions in Syria.
Trump will touch upon Russia's support for Bashar Assad’s government, as well as its decision to block the UN Security Council resolution.
“Ultimately, discussions will center on how we can find joint ways to make Russia pay a price for its activities in Syria and its support for Iran’s missile proliferation into Yemen, all of which risk deepening this crisis and leading to a major regional catastrophe,” the official said.