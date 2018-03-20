Beijing hopes to avoid war with the US, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told reporters, Reuters said.
According to him, Chine intends to open its economy so that foreign and Chinese firms can compete on an equal terms.
“I hope both China and the U.S. will act rationally, and not be led by emotions, and avoid a trade war,” he said.
World leaders worry that US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will set off a trade war with other countries.
US reportedly intends to impose new tariffs on China by the end of the week.