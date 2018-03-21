YEREVAN.- Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan received the Mikhail Lobov, Head of Human Rights Policy and Co-operation Department of the Council of Europe, the press service of the ministry reported.

Issues related to the implementation of the CoE program “Strengthening the application of European human rights standards in the armed forces in Armenia” were discussed during the meeting. The sides highly appreciated the cooperation of the Ministry of Defense and the CoE office, noting the importance of its continuation in terms of strengthening the possibilities for protecting human rights in the army.