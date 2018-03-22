YEREVAN. – The talks on visa liberalization with the European Union (EU) are a continuous process, and it’s not as if we are waiting for starting that process at some point.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

In his words, there are problems in this matter in terms of working with separate EU countries, since the general EU position is formed based on the approaches of individual member states.

“That power [to visa liberalization] is not authorized to the EU, but rather every [member] state may even obstruct that process,” the Armenian deputy FM noted. “That’s why there is a need [for Armenia] to work with all [EU] countries.

“The [respective] difficulties are conditioned by the situation that has been formed in connection with the [current] migration flows in Europe. Now, they [the EU countries] are more cautious toward such matters.”

Kocharyan added, however, that Armenia does not consider this an obstacle and the respective activities are continuing.

“Today, we [Armenia] already have a certain visa liberalization with the EU,” he said. “This applies to the [Armenian] citizens of separate categories.

“This process will grow deeper, [and] whose endpoint will be to lift the visa regime. We are negotiating at this moment.”