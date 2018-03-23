A personnel was martyred when a military training aircraft crashed Thursday in central Turkey, Anadolu reported quoting Turkish Armed Forces.
On its website, the General Staff said an F-16 fighter jet went down in the central Nevsehir province during a training flight.
The jet, which took off at 18.30 p.m. , crashed near Gulsehir district for an unknown reason, it added.
Fire brigades, rescue units, and gendarmerie forces were immediately dispatched to the crash site. The wreckage and body were found at the site.