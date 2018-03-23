YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, received a delegation, led by Sergey Romashov, a member of VIS Corporation Board of Directors (Russia).

The implementation of infrastructure development programs in Armenia were discussed at the meeting. In this context, the parties touched upon the Russian corporation’s potential involvement in the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section of the North-South Highway as well as in reservoir construction projects in Armenia. The Prime Minister was briefed on the details of relevant analyses.

Also, the interlocutors agreed to sign a protocol on establishing a working group and a committee—to be chaired by the PM of Armenia—to confer on and coordinate further steps.

In addition, Karapetyan stressed that the Armenian government prioritizes the implementation of infrastructure development projects and is prepared for close cooperation with this Russian corporation, adding that this can become a good example of partnership between public and private sectors.