YEREVAN. – The “We will Change” civil initiative on Saturday held a march in capital city Yerevan, and against the likelihood of President Serzh Sargsyan becoming the next prime minister of Armenia.

The participants in the march passed through the main streets of downtown Yerevan.

In addition, the demonstrators held a sit-in for several minutes on Amiryan Street, and then they sat for a few minutes on the stairs of the head office of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

Subsequently, the protesters marched to Liberty Square, where they ended their demonstration.

David Sanasaryan, an organizer of this initiative, said although their next march will be on April 9—when the next President of Armenia will assume office, they will participate in other initiatives’ demonstrations and marches against Sargsyan becoming the next PM of the country.