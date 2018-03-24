A political action committee run by President Trump's incoming national security adviser relied on research from Cambridge Analytica, the voter profiling firm that Facebook has accused of unauthorized use of its user data, USA Today reported.

The John Bolton Super PAC paid Cambridge Analytica more than $811,000 for "survey research" during the 2016 campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Overall, the PAC paid the British firm nearly $1.2 million over two years, according to The New York Times.

Bolton's PAC was one Cambridge Analytica's first customers when it hired the data firm in August 2014, reportedly for the specific purpose of creating psychological profiles on voters based on the Facebook data harvested from millions of users without their knowledge.

"The data and modeling Bolton’s PAC received was derived from the Facebook data," Christopher Wylie, a data expert on the team that founded Cambridge Analytica told The New York Times. "We definitely told them about how we were doing it. We talked about it in conference calls, in meetings."

Facebook alleges that Cambridge Analytica improperly culled the private information of 50 million of the social media giant's users. Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the firm to turn over internal documents as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.