There are two Armenians on the list of the casualties in the large fire that occurred in a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia.

Georgy Antonov-Mirzakhanyan, head of the Kemerovo office of the Union of Armenians of Russia, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Accordingly, they are father and son: Dmitry Galanin, 43; and Mikhail Galanin,10.

“Local Armenians have assembled right now to honor the memory of the two Armenians killed,” Antonov-Mirzakhanyan added.

The fire at this four-story shopping center had broken out on March 25. According to official information, it claimed the lives of 79 people, including 41 children.