German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged UN member states to qualify Germany for a seat at the UN Security Council in 2019 and 2020, DW reported.

“We want to be involved in tackling the biggest challenges to peace and security," Maas said.

He recalled that Germany is the second largest provider of humanitarian and development aid, while the German military is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members -Russia, China, UK, US and France- and ten non-permanent members. Every year, the UN General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term.

This year, Germany will compete with Belgium and Israel. A UN vote will be held on June 8.