YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Friday received a French delegation, led by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

Lemoyne said he is happy to be in friendly Armenia, and stressed that his delegation’s visit has a quite hectic agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the preparations for the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie—and which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, the Foreign Ministers’ Conference, the Permanent Council, related events, as well as planned events and discussions.

Several matters in Armenian-French privileged relations also were on the agenda of this talk, and the parties noted with satisfaction that bilateral cooperation is developing.

Also, they conferred on the avenues for collaboration along the lines of Armenia’s Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union (EU).

In addition, the Armenian FM presented to the French MFA official the latest developments regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process.

Also, Edward Nalbandian and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne reflected on several issues of regional and international importance.