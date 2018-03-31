YEREVAN. – The KBX company of Armenia has manufactured an “unmanned tank.”
Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am during the ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies which is held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, company representative Davit Nikoghosyan said this “tank” weighs about 200kg and it can carry up to 300kg of load.
“This is a universal platform; it will change its purpose depending on what you will install [on it],” he said. “For example, if you install a camera, you will be able to use it for intelligence purposes. If you install a weapon, it can hit an object.”
But in the company representative’s words, even though this gear is unique in its kind, it is not yet used because it still needs to go through certain tests.
Nikoghosyan added that this “unmanned tank” operates on electric motors.