Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed on Monday that two Russian diplomats left Australia, RIA Novosti reported.

The staff of the Russian Embassy in Australia who had been given seven days to leave, have complied with the deadline and have already left the country, Bishop said in a statement.

Earlier, Australia decided to expel two Russian diplomats from the country following the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Russian Foreign Ministry, in its turn, decided to retaliate in response by similar moves from the countries.

As reported earlier, on March 26, the United States announced decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats and close the Russian Consulate General in Seattle. Another 24 European countries, Australia, Georgia and Canada also decided to expel Russian diplomats (total 63 people). NATO cut the maximum size of the Russian mission to 20 people from 30. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack on Sergei Skripal.