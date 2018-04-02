The explosion occurred on Monday evening in Burger King restaurant on the Northern Avenue in the center of Yerevan. There are several victims, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

"On April 2, at 20.44 local time (19.44 Moscow time), we received a signal that there was an explosion on the Northern Avenue in Yerevan; there are victims, and they need assistance," the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

According to Shamshyan.com, seven people, including foreign citizens, have been injured in an oxygen cylinder explosion, that took place in Burger King restaurant, according to the ministry.