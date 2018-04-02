Names of the injured in the explosion, which occurred on Monday evening in Burger King restaurant on the Northern Avenue in the center of Yerevan, are made public.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Rudolf Markosyan (6), Rubina Markosyan (8), Zaruhi Melikyan (19), Eric Ashughyan (24, Iran), Alyona Agapova (15, Russia), Lisa Abramova (15, Russia), Yaroslav Lyubenko (15, Russia), Zenya Guseyni (24, Iran) are included in the list of the injured people.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion occurred on Monday evening in Burger King restaurant on the Northern Avenue in the center of Yerevan, injuring several people.