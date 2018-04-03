YEREVAN. – The witnesses of the explosion in Burger King fast-food restaurant are telling about the incident that injured eight people on Monday evening.

“I just heard the blast and fell on the ground,” the manager of the restaurant says.

Zaruhi Melikyan, manager in Burger King, was injured and hospitalized together with other seven people, five of whom are minors.

“I felt that everything is destroying, later we were evacuated. There were no such incidents in the past. There was no noise. It exploded suddenly,” she told reporters.

Liza Abrahamova, 15, was in a restaurant together with her brother and a friend.

“We made an order, sat down and started eating when the explosion occurred. We realized what happened and went out quickly. An emergency car and rescuers arrived,” she said.

Yaroslav Lyubenko, Liza’s brother, was injured in his leg.

The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured: Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.